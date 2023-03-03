UAL’s 5.92% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the UAL share is $53.26, that puts it down -0.15 from that peak though still a striking 42.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.54. The company’s market capitalization is $17.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.47 million shares over the past three months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. UAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $53.18 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.92%, and it has moved by 5.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.37%. The short interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 18.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.01, which implies an increase of 9.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, UAL is trading at a discount of -52.31% off the target high and 24.78% off the low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Airlines Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares have gone up 51.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 229.37% against 14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 115.80% this quarter and then jump 88.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.5 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.69 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.57 billion and $12.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.00% and then jump by 13.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.10%. While earnings are projected to return 136.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 59.46% per annum.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.72%, with the float percentage being 60.93%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 739 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 35.75 million shares (or 13.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.48 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 9.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $796.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 12.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $403.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.74 million, or about 3.65% of the stock, which is worth about $316.81 million.