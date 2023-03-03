ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP): Is It Possible To Be Up 22.02% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.12% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the TDUP share is $8.99, that puts it down -461.88 from that peak though still a striking 54.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $186.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 783.77K shares over the past three months.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TDUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) registered a -3.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.12% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.01%, and it has moved by -13.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.82%. The short interest in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 5.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.40, which implies an increase of 52.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TDUP is trading at a discount of -212.5% off the target high and 37.5% off the low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ThredUp Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares have gone down -33.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.41% against -4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.92 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.71 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $72.88 million and $72.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.70% and then drop by -5.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -56.20% in 2023.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

ThredUp Inc. insiders own 2.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.00%, with the float percentage being 82.26%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.81 million shares (or 11.91% of all shares), a total value of $14.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.15 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 8.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 million, or about 4.20% of the stock, which is worth about $3.39 million.