The Time To Buy Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) Is Now

During the recent session, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the FOCS share is $52.62, that puts it down -1.58 from that peak though still a striking 41.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.27. The company’s market capitalization is $3.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 830.26K shares over the past three months.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FOCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) trade information

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $51.80 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.19%, and it has moved by 11.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.22%. The short interest in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is 2.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.60, which implies an increase of 1.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, FOCS is trading at a discount of -6.18% off the target high and 5.41% off the low.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Focus Financial Partners Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) shares have gone up 32.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.42% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.30% this quarter and then drop -19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $516.79 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $553.6 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $523.89 million and $536.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.40% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.40%. While earnings are projected to return 674.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.70% per annum.

FOCS Dividends

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s Major holders

Focus Financial Partners Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.75%, with the float percentage being 99.78%. Stone Point Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16.05 million shares (or 24.37% of all shares), a total value of $598.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.63 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 11.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $240.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 3.30% of the stock, which is worth about $81.1 million.