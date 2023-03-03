The Time Is Right To Purchase Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)

During the recent session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares were 1.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.47% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the TCOM share is $40.17, that puts it down -3.5 from that peak though still a striking 63.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.29. The company’s market capitalization is $27.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.47 million shares over the past three months.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TCOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 27 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) registered a 2.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.47% in intraday trading to $38.81 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.54%, and it has moved by 3.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.24%. The short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 18.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $288.59, which implies an increase of 86.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $216.33 and $364.74 respectively. As a result, TCOM is trading at a discount of -839.81% off the target high and -457.41% off the low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trip.com Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares have gone up 50.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.61% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -142.90% this quarter and then jump 500.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $714.7 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $778.73 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $650.41 million and $570.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.90% and then jump by 36.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.10%. While earnings are projected to return 83.90% in 2023.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.38%, with the float percentage being 54.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 538 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 4.46% of all shares), a total value of $781.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.78 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $758.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 7.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.09 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $160.47 million.