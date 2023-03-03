The Time Is Right To Purchase NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS)

During the last session, NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.68% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the NRDS share is $21.09, that puts it up 2.27 from that peak though still a striking 67.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 473.77K shares over the past three months.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) trade information

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) registered a 5.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.68% in intraday trading to $21.58 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.28%, and it has moved by 84.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.98%. The short interest in NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) is 1.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.99 day(s) to cover.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NerdWallet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) shares have gone up 110.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 142.86% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 153.80% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $139.42 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.3 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $99.5 million and $129.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.10% and then jump by 12.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 78.00% in 2023.

NRDS Dividends

NerdWallet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s Major holders

NerdWallet Inc. insiders own 3.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.48%, with the float percentage being 54.33%. Innovius Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.21 million shares (or 12.21% of all shares), a total value of $46.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.45 million shares, is of Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC’s that is approximately 10.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $9.58 million.