The Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) Stock Jumped 16.16% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.66% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the STGW share is $8.28, that puts it down -2.35 from that peak though still a striking 40.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 411.92K shares over the past three months.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. STGW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) trade information

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) registered a 6.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.66% in intraday trading to $8.09 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.86%, and it has moved by 16.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.24%. The short interest in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) is 2.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 26.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, STGW is trading at a discount of -60.69% off the target high and -11.25% off the low.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stagwell Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stagwell Inc. (STGW) shares have gone up 19.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.22% against 5.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $701.29 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $632.03 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.00%. While earnings are projected to return 98.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

STGW Dividends

Stagwell Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)’s Major holders

Stagwell Inc. insiders own 2.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.40%, with the float percentage being 93.88%. Stagwell Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.5 million shares (or 20.26% of all shares), a total value of $184.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.96 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 16.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $145.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stagwell Inc. (STGW) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 5.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.18 million, or about 3.20% of the stock, which is worth about $25.97 million.