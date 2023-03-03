The $11.47 Is The Price At Which Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s traded shares were 7.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CLVT share is $17.50, that puts it down -52.57 from that peak though still a striking 31.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.85. The company’s market capitalization is $7.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.67 million shares over the past three months.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CLVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $11.47 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.01%, and it has moved by 3.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.96%. The short interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is 31.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.23, which implies an increase of 13.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CLVT is trading at a discount of -30.78% off the target high and -4.62% off the low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clarivate Plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares have gone down -3.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.88% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.10% this quarter and then drop -19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $650.04 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $624.47 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $560.7 million and $662.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.90% and then drop by -5.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.33%. While earnings are projected to return 32.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.40% per annum.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Clarivate Plc insiders own 7.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.31%, with the float percentage being 97.30%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 444 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 116.67 million shares (or 17.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.08 million shares, is of Generation Investment Management LLP’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $432.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 10.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.12 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $85.68 million.