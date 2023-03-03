The $0.35 Is The Price At Which Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. The 52-week high for the LGHL share is $2.15, that puts it down -514.29 from that peak though still a striking 5.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $20.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 944.97K shares over the past three months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) registered a 1.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.37% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.89%, and it has moved by -40.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.65%. The short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 0.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -6.60% in 2023.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.45%, with the float percentage being 1.45%. Barclays Plc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 0.66% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11889.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16050.0 market value.