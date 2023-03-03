TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI): Can A Stock That’s Up 26.00% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares were 4.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the FTI share is $16.03, that puts it down -4.36 from that peak though still a striking 64.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.47. The company’s market capitalization is $6.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.67 million shares over the past three months.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $15.36 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.25%, and it has moved by 10.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 136.67%. The short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 16.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TechnipFMC plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares have gone up 84.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,766.67% against 42.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 125.00% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.71 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.52 billion and $1.56 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.10% and then jump by 9.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.80%. While earnings are projected to return 102.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.90% per annum.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.07%, with the float percentage being 101.41%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 385 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 53.04 million shares (or 11.88% of all shares), a total value of $448.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.22 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $382.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 28.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $240.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.76 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $107.98 million.