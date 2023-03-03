Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 25.38% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.55% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the SYM share is $28.48, that puts it down -90.25 from that peak though still a striking 41.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $933.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 247.92K shares over the past three months.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SYM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) registered a -6.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.55% in intraday trading to $14.97 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.81%, and it has moved by -4.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.21%. The short interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.50, which implies an increase of 23.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, SYM is trading at a discount of -60.32% off the target high and 6.48% off the low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Symbotic Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares have gone up 21.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.36% against 16.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 287.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.41 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $252.35 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 95.60% in 2023.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Symbotic Inc. insiders own 29.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.37%, with the float percentage being 78.66%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20.0 million shares (or 33.22% of all shares), a total value of $299.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.09 million shares, is of Svf Sponsor III (de) LLC ‘s that is approximately 15.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $136.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46250.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.69 million.