Should Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Revive After A -105.83% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.63% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the OTLK share is $2.12, that puts it down -105.83 from that peak though still a striking 33.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $270.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 549.47K shares over the past three months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. OTLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) registered a -4.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.63% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.59%, and it has moved by -10.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.69%. The short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 15.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 28.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.20, which implies an increase of 83.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, OTLK is trading at a discount of -870.87% off the target high and -288.35% off the low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.80%. While earnings are projected to return 10.60% in 2023.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 60.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.45%, with the float percentage being 24.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.86 million shares (or 2.67% of all shares), a total value of $8.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.49 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $2.68 million.