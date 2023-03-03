Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Has Grown 31.92% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s traded shares were 2.22 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.35% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the RVMD share is $31.37, that puts it down -26.09 from that peak though still a striking 43.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.08. The company’s market capitalization is $2.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. RVMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) registered a 6.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.35% in intraday trading to $24.88 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.26%, and it has moved by -8.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.92%. The short interest in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) is 7.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.56, which implies an increase of 23.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, RVMD is trading at a discount of -52.73% off the target high and 7.56% off the low.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revolution Medicines Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) shares have gone up 19.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.16% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.50% this quarter and then drop -12.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.75 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.83 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.46 million and $7.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.10% and then drop by -36.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -27.80% in 2023.

RVMD Dividends

Revolution Medicines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Revolution Medicines Inc. insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.17%, with the float percentage being 107.73%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 8.31% of all shares), a total value of $145.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $137.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.19 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $43.24 million.