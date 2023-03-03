Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Surged 100.35% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s traded shares were 4.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $86.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.83% or -$6.36. The 52-week high for the RETA share is $95.00, that puts it down -9.43 from that peak though still a striking 78.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RETA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) registered a -6.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.83% in intraday trading to $86.81 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 72.07%, and it has moved by 100.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 161.24%. The short interest in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is 8.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $110.70, which implies an increase of 21.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $185.00 respectively. As a result, RETA is trading at a discount of -113.11% off the target high and 13.6% off the low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares have gone up 261.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.32% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.00% this quarter and then drop -12.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -77.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $490k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $934k and $914k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -47.50% and then drop by -88.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2.70% in 2023.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.22%, with the float percentage being 93.69%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $72.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $20.67 million.