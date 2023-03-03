Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX):The Stock Was Up 55.3 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the PTGX share is $27.52, that puts it down -78.01 from that peak though still a striking 55.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.91. The company’s market capitalization is $732.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PTGX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $15.46 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.80%, and it has moved by 16.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.10%. The short interest in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is 2.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.50, which implies an increase of 52.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, PTGX is trading at a discount of -165.2% off the target high and -35.83% off the low.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) shares have gone up 77.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.06% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.40% this quarter and then drop -60.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.62 million and $25.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -42.00% and then drop by -90.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.00%. While earnings are projected to return -40.90% in 2023.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.44%, with the float percentage being 101.93%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.68 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $39.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.18 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $11.75 million.