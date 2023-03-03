Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY): With The Stock Up 29.15 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.23% or -$2.0. The 52-week high for the PGNY share is $53.10, that puts it down -46.56 from that peak though still a striking 29.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.49B, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PGNY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) registered a -5.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.23% in intraday trading to $36.23 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.33%, and it has moved by 5.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.96%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.17, which implies an increase of 23.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, PGNY is trading at a discount of -71.13% off the target high and 6.16% off the low.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Progyny Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Progyny Inc. (PGNY) shares have gone down -10.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.33% against 0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -93.30% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $211.78 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $232.16 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $127.55 million and $172.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 66.00% and then jump by 34.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 95.09%. While earnings are projected to return 39.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.60% per annum.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders