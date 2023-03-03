Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares were 32.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.19% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the PLUG share is $32.05, that puts it down -140.44 from that peak though still a striking 13.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.49. The company’s market capitalization is $8.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.55 million shares over the past three months.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) registered a -6.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.19% in intraday trading to $13.33 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.01%, and it has moved by -21.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.36%. The short interest in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 82.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plug Power Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares have gone down -52.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.80% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 36.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 94.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.04 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280.68 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140.8 million and $151.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 68.30% and then jump by 85.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.90%. While earnings are projected to return 51.00% in 2023.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Plug Power Inc. insiders own 10.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.07%, with the float percentage being 64.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 882 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 51.87 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $691.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $677.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $230.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.33 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $177.73 million.