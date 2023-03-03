Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Has Gained 62.72% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares were 10.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.05% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the PTON share is $32.14, that puts it down -148.76 from that peak though still a striking 48.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $4.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.37 million shares over the past three months.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) registered a 2.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.05% in intraday trading to $12.92 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.22%, and it has moved by -0.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.22%. The short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 40.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peloton Interactive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares have gone up 34.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.28% against -6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.70% this quarter and then jump 91.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $702.31 million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $608.76 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $964.3 million and $678.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -27.20% and then drop by -10.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 65.90% in 2023.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.86%, with the float percentage being 78.54%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 557 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 38.76 million shares (or 11.85% of all shares), a total value of $268.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $181.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 18.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.75 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $67.54 million.