Now Is A Good Time To Buy Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)

During the last session, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s traded shares were 4.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the BLNK share is $29.99, that puts it down -236.21 from that peak though still a striking 0.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.89. The company’s market capitalization is $588.27M, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.19% in intraday trading to $8.92 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.44%, and it has moved by -34.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.31%.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blink Charging Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares have gone down -57.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.27% against -1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.30% this quarter and then drop -22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 175.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.11 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.28 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.95 million and $9.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 140.40% and then jump by 96.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.50%. While earnings are projected to return -121.40% in 2023.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Blink Charging Co. insiders own 16.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.12%, with the float percentage being 32.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 265 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 10.67% of all shares), a total value of $46.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $38.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 3.65% of the stock, which is worth about $9.89 million.