Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX): Can A Stock That’s Up 37.34% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares were 1.84 million. The 52-week high for the METX share is $6.56, that puts it down -2633.33 from that peak though still a striking 29.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 576.88K shares over the past three months.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. METX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.01%, and it has moved by -27.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.95%. The short interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.16 million by the end of Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten Holding Group Ltd. insiders own 6.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.67%, with the float percentage being 11.45%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 5.21% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of Empery Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 5.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7857.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1892.0 market value.