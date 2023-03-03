Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.98% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the WNW share is $2.70, that puts it down -1127.27 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $10.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.03 million shares over the past three months.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) registered a 5.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.98% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.76%, and it has moved by -17.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.14%. The short interest in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is 0.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 52.80% in 2023.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Meiwu Technology Company Limited insiders own 33.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.34%, with the float percentage being 0.51%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 83300.0 shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $68306.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41954.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34402.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 41954.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54540.0 market value.