Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $56.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.15 million shares over the past three months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

The stock spiked 2.12% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -30.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.32%. The short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 2.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.80, which implies an increase of 92.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.80 and $1.80 respectively. As a result, LKCO is trading at a discount of -1185.71% off the target high and -1185.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -14.40% in 2023.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders own 10.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.90%, with the float percentage being 2.11%. Sicart Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 1.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63061.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $62758.0.