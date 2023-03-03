LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Has Gained 10.08% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.41% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the LZ share is $16.22, that puts it down -90.38 from that peak though still a striking 13.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 835.12K shares over the past three months.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) registered a 4.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.41% in intraday trading to $8.52 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.65%, and it has moved by 0.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.66%. The short interest in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is 6.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.2 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LegalZoom.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares have gone down -17.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.75% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $155.69 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $162.2 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $154.21 million and $163.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.00% and then drop by -1.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.90%. While earnings are projected to return 93.80% in 2023.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

LegalZoom.com Inc. insiders own 26.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.66%, with the float percentage being 87.70%. Francisco Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 14.86% of all shares), a total value of $243.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.3 million shares, is of Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $121.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $23.15 million.