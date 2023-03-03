Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Still A Buy After A 6.57% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s traded shares were 5.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $1.6. The 52-week high for the LVS share is $60.34, that puts it down -0.28 from that peak though still a striking 52.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.88. The company’s market capitalization is $46.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.15 million shares over the past three months.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. LVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $60.17 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.57%, and it has moved by 1.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.31%. The short interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is 17.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.39, which implies an increase of 6.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $76.00 respectively. As a result, LVS is trading at a discount of -26.31% off the target high and 13.58% off the low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Las Vegas Sands Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares have gone up 64.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 210.83% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 137.50% this quarter and then jump 176.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 108.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.76 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.96 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $943 million and $1.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.10% and then jump by 87.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.75% per annum.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Las Vegas Sands Corp. insiders own 56.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.01%, with the float percentage being 94.91%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 871 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 31.85 million shares (or 4.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares are American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 13.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $648.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.99 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $576.27 million.