Is JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Still A Buy After sinking -10.56% Last Week?

During the recent session, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.57% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the JBGS share is $30.10, that puts it down -88.95 from that peak though still a striking -5.21% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.76. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) trade information

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) registered a -6.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.57% in intraday trading to $15.93 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.56%, and it has moved by -20.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.22%. The short interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is 5.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 24.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, JBGS is trading at a discount of -38.1% off the target high and -25.55% off the low.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $148.22 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.12 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $157.41 million and $161.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.80% and then drop by -17.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.20%. While earnings are projected to return 211.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

JBGS Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JBG SMITH Properties is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s Major holders

JBG SMITH Properties insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.65%, with the float percentage being 97.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.34 million shares (or 14.36% of all shares), a total value of $303.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.71 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 10.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $336.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 5.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.43 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $63.79 million.