Is Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $121.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.79% or $3.31. The 52-week high for the ETSY share is $163.84, that puts it down -34.55 from that peak though still a striking 44.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.01. The company’s market capitalization is $15.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) registered a 2.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.79% in intraday trading to $121.77 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.88%, and it has moved by -12.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.85%. The short interest in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is 13.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Etsy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares have gone up 15.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.10% this quarter and then drop -6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750.65 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $622.2 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $717.14 million and $579.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.70% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.30%. While earnings are projected to return -262.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.60% per annum.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Etsy Inc. insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.78%, with the float percentage being 100.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,100 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.83 million shares (or 11.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $378.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $371.77 million.