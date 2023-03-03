Is Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Hit More of the Losses Given A -8.07% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.78% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the ECVT share is $12.05, that puts it down -8.07 from that peak though still a striking 26.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 679.07K shares over the past three months.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ECVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) trade information

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) registered a 7.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.78% in intraday trading to $11.15 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.99%, and it has moved by 4.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.23%. The short interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ecovyst Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) shares have gone up 20.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.48% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.30% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $189.45 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $194.2 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $170.2 million and $179.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.30% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return -96.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 29.94% per annum.

ECVT Dividends

Ecovyst Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)’s Major holders

Ecovyst Inc. insiders own 20.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.08%, with the float percentage being 78.34%. CCMP Capital GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 31.62 million shares (or 24.27% of all shares), a total value of $266.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $62.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $20.04 million.