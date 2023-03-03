Is DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.73% or $2.9. The 52-week high for the DOCU share is $115.90, that puts it down -80.59 from that peak though still a striking 38.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.57. The company’s market capitalization is $12.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.52 million shares over the past three months.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) registered a 4.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.73% in intraday trading to $64.18 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.52%, and it has moved by 1.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.90%. The short interest in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 11.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DocuSign Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares have gone up 10.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.03% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 26.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $632.78 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $640.87 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $580.83 million and $588.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 8.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.20%. While earnings are projected to return 72.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

DocuSign Inc. insiders own 1.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.64%, with the float percentage being 76.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,004 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.48 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $988.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $633.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $319.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.54 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $242.83 million.