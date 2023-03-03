Is Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s traded shares were 5.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.77% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the COTY share is $11.65, that puts it down -1.22 from that peak though still a striking 48.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.90. The company’s market capitalization is $10.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.09 million shares over the past three months.

Coty Inc. (COTY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. COTY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Coty Inc. (COTY) registered a 1.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.77% in intraday trading to $11.51 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.14%, and it has moved by 15.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.03%. The short interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 18.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.88, which implies an increase of 3.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.25 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, COTY is trading at a discount of -30.32% off the target high and 28.32% off the low.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coty Inc. (COTY) shares have gone up 47.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.14% against -2.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.19 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% and then jump by 3.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 130.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.00% per annum.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Coty Inc. insiders own 58.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.18%, with the float percentage being 91.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 417 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 52.31 million shares (or 6.16% of all shares), a total value of $330.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $242.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coty Inc. (COTY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.28 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $96.59 million.