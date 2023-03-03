Is AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) On Track To Post A -444.22% Or More Growth?

During the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares were 1.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ASTS share is $14.27, that puts it down -142.69 from that peak though still a striking 39.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $5.88 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.13%, and it has moved by 9.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.18%. The short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 12.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.50, which implies an increase of 74.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, ASTS is trading at a discount of -444.22% off the target high and -155.1% off the low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AST SpaceMobile Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares have gone down -50.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.46% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.39 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.26 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -40.50% in 2023.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders own 15.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.84%, with the float percentage being 25.89%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.06 million shares (or 2.89% of all shares), a total value of $14.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.77 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 2.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares are Hennessy Focus Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Hennessy Focus Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $8.05 million.