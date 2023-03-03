Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares were 1.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.78% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AGRI share is $6.10, that puts it down -480.95 from that peak though still a striking 11.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $16.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 70680.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 244.89K shares over the past three months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AGRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) registered a -2.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.78% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.67%, and it has moved by -15.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.82%. The short interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 79.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AGRI is trading at a discount of -376.19% off the target high and -376.19% off the low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) shares have gone down -39.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.59% against -6.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.04 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -130.20% in 2023.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. insiders own 29.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.61%, with the float percentage being 10.76%. Group One Trading, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26562.0 shares, is of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39843.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17646.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23469.0 market value.