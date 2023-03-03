Investing In WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.81% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the WAVD share is $6.00, that puts it down -574.16 from that peak though still a striking 61.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $16.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 70910.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 55.15K shares over the past three months.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) registered a 18.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.81% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.35%, and it has moved by 53.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.61%. The short interest in WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) is 4900.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.70%. While earnings are projected to return -362.30% in 2023.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

WaveDancer Inc. insiders own 26.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.85%, with the float percentage being 3.86%. Lafayette Investments, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $59890.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 89892.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $85918.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 53425.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31520.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33702.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $16173.0.