How Will Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) Look After It Drops -258.91% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s traded shares were 10.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.99. The 52-week high for the FTCH share is $17.73, that puts it down -258.91 from that peak though still a striking 26.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.52 million shares over the past three months.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FTCH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.20%, and it has moved by -27.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.28%. The short interest in Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is 26.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.53, which implies an increase of 48.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.20 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FTCH is trading at a discount of -304.86% off the target high and 14.98% off the low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Farfetch Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares have gone down -52.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.39% against -6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,466.70% this quarter and then drop -124.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $623.8 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $545.37 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $665.65 million and $514.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.30% and then jump by 5.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.70%. While earnings are projected to return -69.90% in 2023.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Farfetch Limited insiders own 2.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.80%, with the float percentage being 91.62%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 361 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 46.96 million shares (or 13.90% of all shares), a total value of $222.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.86 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 10.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $252.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust owns about 6.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.18 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $43.93 million.