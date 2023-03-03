How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Given A -1.27% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s traded shares were 42.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.70% or $1.3. The 52-week high for the CDIO share is $10.25, that puts it down -29.75 from that peak though still a striking 89.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $76.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.06 million shares over the past three months.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CDIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) registered a 19.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.70% in intraday trading to $7.90 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 599.12%, and it has moved by 722.92% in 30 days. The short interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 44450.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 1.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, CDIO is trading at a discount of -1.27% off the target high and -1.27% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500 million by the end of Mar 2023.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. insiders own 42.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.50%, with the float percentage being 90.09%. Periscope Capital Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.56 million shares (or 5.86% of all shares), a total value of $5.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.47 million shares, is of Saba Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 4.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd owns about 39048.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29228.0, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.