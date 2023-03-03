Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG):The Stock Was Up 65.22 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.38% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the HRTG share is $7.37, that puts it down -128.88 from that peak though still a striking 65.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $69.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 113.99K shares over the past three months.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. HRTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) trade information

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) registered a 18.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.38% in intraday trading to $3.22 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.73%, and it has moved by 21.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.09%. The short interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.73, which implies a decrease of -17.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.20 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, HRTG is trading at a premium of 6.83% off the target high and 31.68% off the low.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) shares have gone up 21.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 12.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20%. While earnings are projected to return -906.60% in 2023.

HRTG Dividends

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s Major holders

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. insiders own 23.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.73%, with the float percentage being 53.36%. Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 4.86% of all shares), a total value of $2.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.84 million.