Given A -56.82% Drop From High, Can Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s traded shares were 1.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.86% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the INVZ share is $6.21, that puts it down -56.82 from that peak though still a striking 27.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $530.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) registered a -1.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.86% in intraday trading to $3.96 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.92%, and it has moved by -28.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.99%. The short interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 5.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) shares have gone down -17.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.26% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.30% this quarter and then jump 4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.33 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.16 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.66 million and $1.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.80% and then jump by 78.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -88.40% in 2023.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. insiders own 7.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.88%, with the float percentage being 60.18%. Antara Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.47 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $64.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.58 million shares, is of Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $33.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $4.43 million.