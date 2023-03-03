Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s Stock Is Down -85.05% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares were 2.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. The 52-week high for the FRGT share is $3.60, that puts it down -1025.0 from that peak though still a striking 43.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $3.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.48 million shares over the past three months.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FRGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.36%, and it has moved by -18.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.05%. The short interest in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, FRGT is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 77.00% in 2023.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Freight Technologies Inc. insiders own 8.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.77%, with the float percentage being 7.38%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $54756.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57848.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $29508.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7601.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2271.0 market value.