Following Its 52-Week Low, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN)’S Share Price Rose 55.92% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 65.24%

During the last session, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.72% or $1.94. The 52-week high for the OSPN share is $16.74, that puts it up 9.46 from that peak though still a striking 55.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.15. The company’s market capitalization is $753.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 187.43K shares over the past three months.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OSPN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) trade information

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) registered a 11.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.72% in intraday trading to $18.49 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.77%, and it has moved by 33.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.37%. The short interest in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.33, which implies an increase of 4.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, OSPN is trading at a discount of -18.98% off the target high and 8.06% off the low.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OneSpan Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) shares have gone up 58.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -320.00% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.80% this quarter and then drop -500.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.19 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.31 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.15 million and $52.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.10% and then jump by 5.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.50%. While earnings are projected to return -466.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

OSPN Dividends

OneSpan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s Major holders

OneSpan Inc. insiders own 11.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.62%, with the float percentage being 96.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.23 million shares (or 15.72% of all shares), a total value of $53.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.19 million shares, is of Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 3.51% of the stock, which is worth about $15.58 million.