Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) At $6.09 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares were 2.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. The 52-week high for the FATE share is $43.12, that puts it down -608.05 from that peak though still a striking 33.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.02. The company’s market capitalization is $623.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.81 million shares over the past three months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.16%, and it has moved by 2.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.31%. The short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 16.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fate Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares have gone down -76.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.77% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.72 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.37 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.07 million and $18.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.00% and then drop by -43.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.30%. While earnings are projected to return -6.40% in 2023.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.57%, with the float percentage being 109.25%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 349 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.96 million shares (or 13.33% of all shares), a total value of $290.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.23 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $184.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $27.42 million.