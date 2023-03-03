EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Could Post A 29.03% Or More Growth

During the recent session, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.36% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the EQT share is $51.97, that puts it down -53.71 from that peak though still a striking 28.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.30. The company’s market capitalization is $11.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.04 million shares over the past three months.

EQT Corporation (EQT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.68.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

EQT Corporation (EQT) registered a 1.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.36% in intraday trading to $33.81 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by 6.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.91%. The short interest in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is 20.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.64, which implies an increase of 29.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, EQT is trading at a discount of -98.17% off the target high and 8.31% off the low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EQT Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares have gone down -29.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.57% against -9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 107.40% this quarter and then drop -45.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.09 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.41 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.5 billion and $1.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.40% and then drop by -12.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.00%. While earnings are projected to return 223.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.52% per annum.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EQT Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.13%, with the float percentage being 97.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 854 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 46.7 million shares (or 12.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.32 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 11.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $389.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.62 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $360.83 million.