During The Past Six Months, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Shares Took An 142.88% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the MLCO share is $14.24, that puts it down -1.79 from that peak though still a striking 70.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.06. The company’s market capitalization is $6.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.06 million shares over the past three months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MLCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $13.99 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.20%, and it has moved by 2.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.10%. The short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 9.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.54, which implies an increase of 15.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $19.80 respectively. As a result, MLCO is trading at a discount of -41.53% off the target high and 14.22% off the low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares have gone up 142.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.62% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -147.10% this quarter and then drop -28.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $406.81 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.20%. While earnings are projected to return 35.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.63%, with the float percentage being 43.63%. ARGA Investment Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 274 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.76 million shares (or 6.46% of all shares), a total value of $330.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.63 million shares, is of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 3.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $179.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 16.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $191.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.56 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $57.78 million.