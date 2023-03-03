Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Investing Potential Is $119.51

During the recent session, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $119.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.31% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the DUOL share is $121.33, that puts it down -1.52 from that peak though still a striking 49.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 432.80K shares over the past three months.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) trade information

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) registered a -0.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.31% in intraday trading to $119.51 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.11%, and it has moved by 22.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.27%. The short interest in Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is 2.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.71 day(s) to cover.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Duolingo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) shares have gone up 27.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.71% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.20% this quarter and then drop -12.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.91 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.02 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $73.01 million and $81.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.80% and then jump by 30.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -483.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

DUOL Dividends

Duolingo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s Major holders

Duolingo Inc. insiders own 3.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.36%, with the float percentage being 88.43%. Durable Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.78 million shares (or 12.34% of all shares), a total value of $359.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 10.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $231.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $73.84 million.