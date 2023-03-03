Does Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Still Look Attractive After A -1.85% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the EQNR share is $41.00, that puts it down -32.94 from that peak though still a striking 7.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.46. The company’s market capitalization is $97.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.30 million shares over the past three months.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Equinor ASA (EQNR) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $30.84 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by 1.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.48%. The short interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is 6.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinor ASA has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares have gone down -17.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.31% against -14.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.30%. While earnings are projected to return 256.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.80% per annum.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equinor ASA is 2.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Equinor ASA insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.52%, with the float percentage being 5.52%. Folketrygdfondet is the largest shareholder of the company, while 414 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 110.95 million shares (or 3.49% of all shares), a total value of $3.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.95 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $329.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 5.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $179.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.06 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $109.46 million.