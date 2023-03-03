Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Shares Have Been Up About 20.19% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.87% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the DO share is $12.84, that puts it down -2.72 from that peak though still a striking 58.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 999.53K shares over the past three months.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) registered a 1.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.87% in intraday trading to $12.50 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.60%, and it has moved by 9.08% in 30 days. The short interest in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is 4.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 30.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, DO is trading at a discount of -68.0% off the target high and -28.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $211 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $279 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.10%. While earnings are projected to return -135.10% in 2023.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.39%, with the float percentage being 96.00%. Contrarius Investment Management Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.98 million shares (or 8.85% of all shares), a total value of $93.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.92 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $52.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) shares are American High-Income Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that American High-Income Trust owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.03 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $20.09 million.