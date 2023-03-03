Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s traded shares were 36.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.00% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the DM share is $5.28, that puts it down -158.82 from that peak though still a striking 44.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $704.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.51 million shares over the past three months.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) registered a 36.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.00% in intraday trading to $2.04 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.93%, and it has moved by 21.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.12%. The short interest in Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is 68.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.67 day(s) to cover.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Desktop Metal Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) shares have gone down -36.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.84% against 37.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 87.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.38 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.77 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.68 million and $43.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.10% and then jump by 4.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -327.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 46.00% per annum.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Desktop Metal Inc. insiders own 10.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.05%, with the float percentage being 54.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.67 million shares (or 6.82% of all shares), a total value of $56.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $55.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.23 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $8.47 million.