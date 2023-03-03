Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR): Is It Possible To Be Down -6.59% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the COUR share is $24.01, that puts it down -117.29 from that peak though still a striking 11.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 729.00K shares over the past three months.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Coursera Inc. (COUR) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $11.05 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.13%, and it has moved by -30.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.23%. The short interest in Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is 3.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.85 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coursera Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares have gone down -4.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.03% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.30% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $142.79 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $149.26 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $120.43 million and $124.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.60% and then jump by 19.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -149.30% in 2023.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Coursera Inc. insiders own 11.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.93%, with the float percentage being 90.56%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.11 million shares (or 12.35% of all shares), a total value of $214.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.87 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 10.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $171.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 5.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $33.2 million.