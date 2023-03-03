Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Drops -2435.21% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the COSM share is $90.00, that puts it down -2435.21 from that peak though still a striking 52.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $40.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.56 million shares over the past three months.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $3.55 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.21%, and it has moved by -44.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.87%. The short interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Cosmos Health Inc. insiders own 16.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.12%, with the float percentage being 0.14%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2247.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $11515.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1846.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9460.0.