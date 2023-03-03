Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Received An 27.20% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CNCE share is $8.44, that puts it down -0.84 from that peak though still a striking 68.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.66. The company’s market capitalization is $401.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CNCE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $8.37 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.12%, and it has moved by -0.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 171.75%. The short interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is 2.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) shares have gone up 27.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.94% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.60% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 4 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.40%. While earnings are projected to return 2.90% in 2023.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.76%, with the float percentage being 79.77%. Kynam Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.42 million shares (or 7.11% of all shares), a total value of $37.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.63 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $5.14 million.