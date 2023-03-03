Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) On Thursday – Up 77.9 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s traded shares were 3.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.65% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the CDTX share is $1.98, that puts it down -9.39 from that peak though still a striking 77.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $134.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CDTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) registered a -7.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.65% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.38%, and it has moved by 47.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.57%. The short interest in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) is 1.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 62.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, CDTX is trading at a discount of -259.12% off the target high and -65.75% off the low.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) shares have gone up 151.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.20% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.60% this quarter and then jump 181.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.57 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.22 million and $7.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.30% and then jump by 849.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.60%. While earnings are projected to return 55.10% in 2023.

CDTX Dividends

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s Major holders

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.04%, with the float percentage being 45.25%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.86 million shares (or 9.58% of all shares), a total value of $12.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.37 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $1.0 million.