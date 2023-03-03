Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 26.02% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s traded shares were 2.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.03% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the CHS share is $7.30, that puts it down -17.74 from that peak though still a striking 38.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80. The company’s market capitalization is $770.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) registered a 4.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.03% in intraday trading to $6.20 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.00%, and it has moved by 17.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.80%. The short interest in Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 10.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.61 day(s) to cover.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chico’s FAS Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares have gone down -3.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.14% against -6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $512 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $541 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $496.26 million and $540.91 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 112.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Chico’s FAS Inc. insiders own 3.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.07%, with the float percentage being 94.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.33 million shares (or 16.25% of all shares), a total value of $98.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $44.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $16.77 million.