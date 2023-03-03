Can You Get A Quick Recovery From IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Given A -224.37% drop From High?

During the last session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s traded shares were 2.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.03% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the IONQ share is $15.44, that puts it down -224.37 from that peak though still a striking 36.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $995.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.32 million shares over the past three months.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. IONQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) registered a 3.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $4.76 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.42%, and it has moved by 7.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.17%. The short interest in IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 17.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.80, which implies an increase of 45.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.99 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, IONQ is trading at a discount of -152.1% off the target high and -25.84% off the low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -550.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 400.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.22 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.65 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.65 million and $1.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 95.40% and then jump by 86.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -76.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

IonQ Inc. insiders own 12.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.23%, with the float percentage being 49.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.12 million shares (or 7.59% of all shares), a total value of $71.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.61 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 7.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $69.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.54 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $16.84 million.